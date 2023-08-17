Back to school forecast

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s back to school for most kids now, since some holdouts in Ohio. That means the weather is all the more important to plan for the trips to school and back home. At least for the next 2 days, the weather will remain cozy as in comfortably warm by day (OK admission it will feel hot in the sun on Thursday) and down right comfy at night (lows near 60 even 50s in cool rural hollows) .

Tonight, clouds will thin out at first then clearing skies settle in overnight. Thursday a sunshiny day will feature a hot afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s with even a 90 downtown here or there. The chance of rain late Thursday night will be with a passing cool front. Should we miss out on rain then, we could go a sloid week without and moisture falling from the clouds.

Friday will feature a taste of September with warm sun by day then cooler air in time for high school football at night. Highs near 80 will fall into the 60s by the end of games at night.

The weekend will turn hot and sunshine but dry. Highs 8 then 90. Next week heat wave conditions will send highs to their pinnacle of the summer when readings reach the low and mid 90s.

