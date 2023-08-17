Crash on I-64EB Slows Traffic in Institute

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A single vehicle crash on I-64 east is slowing traffic in Institute.

The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. Thursday at mile marker 50.

According to a Metro 911 supervisor, the accident involves a cement truck.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital.

Metro says slow and middle lanes are shut down, but the far left lane is open to traffic.

Metro says it could be another hour before all eastbound lanes reopen on I-64 in Institute.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.