Emergency crews at scene of 2-vehicle crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A crash involving 2 vehicles has shut down Hurricane Creek Rd.

Putnam County 911 dispatchers say the crash was reported just before 6:15 Thursday morning.

They say the crash happened on Hurricane Creek Rd. just past Peach Ridge Rd.

There’s no word on any injuries at this time.

The crash has shut down Hurricane Creek Rd. in both directions.

Dispatchers say you should avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

