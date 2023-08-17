Fairland Local Schools celebrate first day

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Through the thick fog, buses lined the front of Fairland West Elementary, packed full of smiling faces.

Fairland Local Schools welcomed their students back to the classroom on Thursday.

Fairland West Elementary opened their doors in style, with music playing from a Bluetooth speaker. Administrators say they have waited all summer for this day.

“It is really exciting, especially in elementary school when we have teachers who have been setting up classrooms for their students, so we are pretty excited to fall into a routine and get the year started,” Principal Abbie Pannell said.

Kindness and acceptance are not taught in a textbook, so Principal Pannell promises her staff will work to make this school feel like a home.

“(The students) are in a place where they are cared about, where we want them to be happy and learn, but most of all ... we love and care about our students,” Pannell said.

