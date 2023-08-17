First Warning Forecast | Fantastic weather for Friday Football!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – After some overnight showers, things are going to vastly improve for the day on Friday! With the cold front that crossed through the area overnight, winds shifting out of the north will push in some very nice temperatures into the 70s for the day on Friday. High pressure will build in, bringing in drier conditions and fair As high pressure crossed to the east of the overall area, southerly winds will begin to develop warmer temperatures into the overall area for the day on Saturday.

As winds high in the sky become more westerly, smoke from Oregon wildfires will likely push into the overall area for the day on Saturday, allowing for some hazier conditions. All in all though, we’re not expecting any extremely unhealthy conditions as far as air quality is concerned. As the high pressure moves eastward, winds near the ground will become even more southerly, pushing up even warmer temperatures for the day on Sunday.

This all in all will help amplify the pattern, allowing it to become fairly stationary for much of next week, driving hot temperatures into the 90s for the entire week next week, as well as dry conditions persisting as well. Overall, it’ll be a good idea to keep the A/C running next week, and enjoy the nice weather this Friday and Saturday!

