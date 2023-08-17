Herd defense ready to repeat 2022 performance

By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall defense was a common sight at the end of many NCAA statistic lists after the 2022 season. Among the superlatives was 8th in total defense, 6th in scoring defense and 5th in rushing defense.

With the start of the 2023 season almost two weeks away, they are working to keep that momentum going and here’s more from Micah Abraham, Owen Porter and newcomer JJ Roberts.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen who lived in Jessamine County lost his life while visiting family in Carter County.
Teen mourned after fatal accident
Marcus Dudley has been indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury
Former Chapmanville K-9 handler arrested
Cissell is facing human trafficking of an individual.
Human trafficking arrest at ‘spa’ in Huntington
Mosely will be arraigned in district court on Wednesday morning.
Man accused of stealing $10k worth of copper wiring
Sheriff’s office needs help finding stealing suspects
Mingo County Sheriffs investigating equipment stolen from DOH headquarters

Latest News

Cabell Midland hosts GW next Thursday night to start the season.
Knights working for a back to normal season
Midland preps
Herd defense
WSAZ Sports visited Wheelersburg and the Patriots Tuesday night.
Checking out the Pirates and Patriots