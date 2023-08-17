Inmate Suspect in Death of Fellow Inmate

The Ohio Highway Patrol says the death happened last after a fight developed between two inmates.
The Ohio Highway Patrol says the death happened last after a fight developed between two inmates.
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The death of an inmate at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility (SOCF) in Lucasville is being investigated as a homicide.

The Ohio Highway Patrol says the death happened last Saturday after a fight developed between two inmates.

Sgt. Nathan Ward of the OHP Investigative Unit of the Jackson District, told WSAZ it started as an inmate dispute between Ruben Melendez, 65-years-old of Arizona, and Austin Burke, 25-years-old of Trumbull County, Ohio.

Sgt. Ward said Melendez had trauma to his head, but an autopsy will determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation is still ongoing, but once completed, will be presented to a Scioto County grand jury.

Both Melendez and Burke were at SOCF for separate cases of aggravated murder.

