Jack Harlow announces ‘No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WAVE) - Jack Harlow has announced his new ‘No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour.’

Below are details on the tour from Production Simple that were released on Thursday:

Friday, Nov. 24 – Owensboro (Owensboro Sports Center)

Saturday Nov. 25 – Pikeville (Appalachian Wireless Arena)

Sunday Nov. 26 – Covington (Truist Arena)

Friday Dec. 1 – Murray (CFSB Center)

Saturday Dec. 2 – Bowling Green (E.A. Diddle Arena)

Sunday Dec. 3 – Lexington (Rupp Arena)

According to the announcement, fans can register now through Sun. Aug. 20 for #CitiPresale and Artist Presale by clicking here. There will be a limited number of tickets available during a general onsale starting Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. by clicking here.

