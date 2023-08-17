Name released of fatal crash victim

Officers say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The South Charleston Police Department has released the name of a man who died in a single-vehicle crash in South Charleston Wednesday.

Officers said Paul Weaver, 46, of South Charleston, was driving westbound on MacCorkle Avenue when he swerved his vehicle into eastbound lanes, struck a state sign and overturned into several trees.

They said it appears Weaver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

