Name released of fatal crash victim

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The South Charleston Police Department has released the name of a man who died in a single-vehicle crash in South Charleston Wednesday.

Officers said Paul Weaver, 46, of South Charleston, was driving westbound on MacCorkle Avenue when he swerved his vehicle into eastbound lanes, struck a state sign and overturned into several trees.

They said it appears Weaver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

