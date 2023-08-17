Ohio Department of Health helps parents keep children healthy during school year

By Adriana Doria
Aug. 17, 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - As the back-to-school season begins, doctors at the Ohio Department of Health said during a virtual press event Thursday that there are many illnesses to keep an eye on.

“We really do need to prepare ourselves for the upcoming fall and winter respiratory season, which will undoubtedly include COVID, influenza, and RSV again this year,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health.

Vanderhoff said it’s important to recognize that COVID is not something to be forgotten and that taking the necessary steps to prevent contracting this virus is recommended.

“We have seen a modest rise in numbers over the past few weeks both nationally and in Ohio,” he said. “But it’s important to note that these are increases from very low numbers.”

Another top priority for health officials in Ohio is mental health. Vanderhoff said there is an extra level of stress added to students plates as they begin their school year.

“While back to school can be an exciting time for young people, it can also be a time of increased stress and anxiety,” he said. “Some students may even be returning to school with emotionally heavy backpacks.”

Doctors urged parents, families, and friends to know the warning signs of a child who might be struggling with mental health.

“Changes in behavior where children are potentially having more temper tantrums, potentially more withdrawn, potentially not able to do the things that they once enjoyed doing.,” said Dr. Mary Burkhardt, a pediatrician at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. “And really it’s those changes in behavior that are the signals we want to look for, because again, the earlier we intervene when it comes to mental health, the more likely we are to catch kids at an area or early stage of their life where we can make the most impact.”

