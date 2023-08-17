Park board pursuing litigation over Cabell schools excess levy

The park board hopes to reverse a decision made earlier this month that reduces their funding.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the past couple weeks, the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District has faced the dilemma of losing more than half a million dollars of funding.

On Aug. 1, citing a financial strain, the Cabell County school board voted to remove the park district from their excess levy, cutting their portion from $550,000 to nothing. The school board also significantly cut the amount public libraries in the county receive.

“For me personally, I think libraries and the park system should have a more secure stream of funding,” school board member Joshua Pauley said shortly before voting.

At a special meeting Wednesday night, park district board members voted to pursue litigation to try to get the school board’s move reversed.

“Hopefully the courts will rule in our favor,” Rocco Morabito, the president of the park district, said. “We plan on pursuing action to recover money that is legally and legislatively mandated to be given to the park board.”

Along with legal action, the park board voted to pursue potential legislative solutions and alternative sources of funding.

Dennis Taylor, an attorney representing the park board, expects litigation to be filed in court quickly, and they expect to be working on the legal action along with the public library system.

“We feel joining forces will give us more strength,” Morabito said.

A law in West Virginia states the Cabell County Board of Education is required to provide funding to the libraries and park district through the excess levy. However, school officials say they’ve received legal advice saying that law is unconstitutional, with precedent in a similar case in Kanawha County from 2013.

“I think we have a stronger case than you may have been given the impression at the Board of Education meeting,” Taylor told park board members.

