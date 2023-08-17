Police investigating car break-ins

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are investigating a series of car break-ins in South Charleston.

However, no windows are being smashed or special tools used.

South Charleston Police Chief Brad Rinehart said it all stems from people not locking their cars.

“Recently had a gun stolen out of an unlocked car, we had a computer stolen,” he said. “Our residents gotta be more cautious.”

In security footage given to us by a neighbor, a man walks up to a car, pulls on the handle, and walks away when he realizes he can’t get in.

“In the last ten years that I know of, we’ve had one car window broken out,” Rinehart said. “Most of the time is just people prowling and trying car doors, and they find one unlocked, and they get loose change or whatever.”

A person who asked to remain anonymous said last Saturday, she was walking with a friend when they saw a man in his 20s going up to the cars.

It didn’t take her long to realize something wasn’t right.

“My neighbor, they got in her car,” they said. “That’s when it triggered something in my head to call 911. This guy has no right to do this.”

Police said to make sure you lock your car and take out any valuables.

If you have a bag or purse that says inside, put it somewhere it can’t be seen.

Police said one person was arrested on Aug. 12. He was released, and Rinehart said they’re planning to bring him back in.

