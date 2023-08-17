‘Rough Road’ signs put up along Route 2 in Cabell County after semi crash

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a semi crash happened along state Route 2 in Cabell County, shutting down the road for about 24 hours, drivers raised concerns about safety along that road.

We reached out to the West Virginia Department of Transportation to find out if they had any plans for a permanent fix.

A spokesperson replied and told us engineers visited the site and worked on evaluating that portion of Route 2.

At that time, there were no road signs posing any kind of heads-up for drivers as they traveled along the stretch where the semi had crashed.

“They should at least say ‘rough road’ because that’s how bad it is,” Steven Lane said.

Eventually, changes were made.

Now, drivers are met with “rough road” signs near where that crash happened with the reduced speed of 35 mph.

Lane says although the signs do acknowledge this is a rough road, he wants to see a permanent fix.

“It’s still dangerous. They haven’t changed anything but put up a sign. So, I think it’s still going to have accidents and people’s safety is still going to be in jeopardy,” Lane said. “It needs to be fixed before somebody gets killed.”

We reached out to the same spokesperson with the Department of Transportation to see if the signs are permanent or temporary, and whether there are plans for a permanent fix.

A DOH spokesperson responded to our questions about the stretch of road, saying:

“An engineer evaluated the site and determined the signs were needed until a project is complete to level and pave the road. We are currently getting cost proposals on the permanent repair.”

