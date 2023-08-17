Weekend weather looks AOK

Pleasant summer weekend then watch out!
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The overall lack of heat this summer has done wonders for our home cooling bills. So far only one “major” heat wave and “rounded out” a mere 10 days of 90 degree heat have graced our presence. Heading into the weekend only a modest heat will be noted for outdoor chores and fun. That will change in a big time way next week.

Tonight a pleasant summer evening with a  gusty breeze will be followed by a warm night with a passing shower. Low 65.

Friday patchy fog and low clouds to start will give way to sunshine. A northwest wind will usher in a cozier air mass. Highs will inch toward 80. High school football games, concerts and fairs are in fine shape with the air cooling enough to warrant taking a light jacket to the stadium. Evening temperatures will fall into the 60s after sundown with lows come Saturday dawn in the mid 50s.

Saturday and Sunday we are in a “wall to wall” sun frame of mind. Highs 80s Saturday, 90ish Sunday. Then next week heat wave conditions build as highs soar into the 90s every day with a minimal chance of important rain.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in crash; part of roadway closed
One dead in crash
A teen who lived in Jessamine County lost his life while visiting family in Carter County.
Teen mourned after fatal accident
Putnam County 911 dispatchers say the crash was reported just before 6:15 a.m. Thursday.
Emergency crews at scene of 2-vehicle crash
Crews were called out at 5:36 a.m. for a multi-alarm fire at the Captain’s Quarters Resort on...
MBFD: About 1,000 people evacuated, 3 firefighters treated during Myrtle Beach resort fire
Inmate death investigated by OSHP
Inmate death investigated by OSHP

Latest News

First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast | Showers for Thursday night games, Friday night games look great!
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast (8-17-23)
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, August 17th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast | Sunny Afternoons Galore!
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, August 17th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast