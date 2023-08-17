Weekend weather looks AOK

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The overall lack of heat this summer has done wonders for our home cooling bills. So far only one “major” heat wave and “rounded out” a mere 10 days of 90 degree heat have graced our presence. Heading into the weekend only a modest heat will be noted for outdoor chores and fun. That will change in a big time way next week.

Tonight a pleasant summer evening with a gusty breeze will be followed by a warm night with a passing shower. Low 65.

Friday patchy fog and low clouds to start will give way to sunshine. A northwest wind will usher in a cozier air mass. Highs will inch toward 80. High school football games, concerts and fairs are in fine shape with the air cooling enough to warrant taking a light jacket to the stadium. Evening temperatures will fall into the 60s after sundown with lows come Saturday dawn in the mid 50s.

Saturday and Sunday we are in a “wall to wall” sun frame of mind. Highs 80s Saturday, 90ish Sunday. Then next week heat wave conditions build as highs soar into the 90s every day with a minimal chance of important rain.

