39 sex offenders arrested amid Operation Blue and Gold Shield

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More than three dozen sex offenders are now behind bars after a joint two-week operation between the U.S. Marshals and West Virginia State Police targeting non-compliant sex offenders known as Operation Blue and Yellow Shield.

“The United States Marshal Service and the West Virginia State Police actually work very well together, especially when it comes to sex offender investigations because they’re in charge of the sex offender registry and the United States Marshals are actually the primary law enforcement agency that investigates noncompliant sex offenders when it comes to the federal level,” Deputy U.S. Marshal Mark Waggoman said.

“We team up and we actually conduct these operations frequently, actually, across the United States.

In total, WVSP conducted 150 compliance checks with 39 felony arrests made

Nine of those arrests were made for violations of the sex offender registry.

“Sex offenders are meant to register for a reason. and they’re meant to register several different things. so addresses phone numbers, social media accounts, vehicles, and places of employment, they’re all supposed to put those on the registry,” Waggoman explained.

“A lot of times these guys are embarrassed, shameful, where they just don’t want to register a sex offender so they leave a lot of that information out. so these compliance checks are kind of a surprise so the state troopers are going out and going to their places of business, going to where they live, and they’re going to verify that all this information is correct because if it’s not, and you’re lying to the state police rely on to the more service, you’re gonna jail.

Waggamon said the long-term goal of these large-scale checks is to keep the community safe.

“Keeping up with their sex offender registry keeps the community safe. and obviously, our goal, whenever we’re going out and doing these compliance checks, we want the number of sex offenders that we arrest to be zero, because that would mean that all of them are compliant with the sex offender registry. but unfortunately, that’s not always the case.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.