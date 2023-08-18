Back-to-school tech trends

It's not just fashion that kids are looking to be 'on trend.'
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Whether you’re ready or not, back to school is here.

Right now, parents are scrambling to shop for outfits – which have to be “on point”… even if it’s feeling a little more like the clothes people wore in the 90s.

It’s not just fashion that kids are looking to be “on trend.”

Our friend, Sharonaka Earp from AT&T, joined Taylor and Susan on Studio 3 to walk viewers through trends in back-to-school tech.

For more information, visit: https://www.att.com/

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Putnam County 911 dispatchers say the crash was reported just before 6:15 a.m. Thursday.
Emergency crews at scene of 2-vehicle crash
Officers say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Name released of fatal crash victim
The Ohio Highway Patrol says the death happened last after a fight developed between two inmates.
Inmate suspect in death of fellow inmate
The slow and middle lanes are closed after a crash on I-64 East near Institute Thursday morning.
Crash on I-64EB slows traffic in Institute
One dead in crash; part of roadway closed
One dead in crash

Latest News

Gas Tank Getaway | Meigs County Fair
Gas Tank Getaway | Meigs County Fair
Camp Landing Entertainment District
Camp Landing Entertainment District
Back-to-school products for kids
Back-to-school products for kids
Jet-skiing dog, owner raising awareness
Jet-skiing dog, owner raising awareness