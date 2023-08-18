Charleston Police chief resigns

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Police Chief has resigned his position, according to a Charleston City Council member.

We are told Hunt is currently on medical leave and he will return to the police department with the rank of sergeant.

In July, Hunt issued an apology after he allegedly “misused city property for a personal matter”. At that time Hunt said he was disciplined with a three day unpaid suspension back in June 2022.

Charleston City Attorney Kevin Baker says he investigated the allegations beginning in April of 2022 and concluded there were no violations of the law.

Hunt was named police chief in February 2020, after serving 15 years in the department.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.