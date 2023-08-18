Dog, owners jet-skiing 500 miles on Ohio River to raise money for no-kill shelters

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A dog and his owners are on a mission, raising awareness about no-kill animal shelters across the country, and they’re doing it by hopping on a Jet Ski.

Ollie, the “Do Good Dog,” a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, and his owners Michael Kruer and Cammy Hummel live in Florida, just outside the Tampa area. Cammy says Ollie first started riding the Jet Ski with Michael at about a year old.

She says the two would use their time on the water to give back.

“They would go around and clean up the mangroves and the beaches around the St. Pete area,” Hummel said.

She says that work then sparked another idea.

“I looked at him (Michael) and just said, ‘you know, I think we can do something bigger and better,’ ” Hummel said. “So, I looked at him and said you know what, you did this trip a few years ago, 41 to be exact so we’re like OK, let’s do it.”

She’s referring to a trip Michael took on the Ohio River for charity, jet-skiing 500 miles from Pittsburgh to Cincinnati.

Now, he is making that journey again. But this time, Ollie is along for the ride, sporting his shark fin life jacket.

The two started out on their trip Sunday. Michael says most of it his been smooth sailing. However, he says there have been a few bumps along the way in the form of wind and waves.

“Tuesday was brutal,” Kruer said. “The wind was blowing strong all day. And the barge waves just don’t dissipate. So it’s just bam, bam, bam, bam for four or five hours, standing the whole time and half a squat, so I think I am going to be able to skip leg day for the next month or two,” he said laughing.

Occasionally, they stop for a bite to eat and to rest. Cammy follows along in a car for those stops.

Thursday, their travels brought them through Huntington. We caught up with them at Schooner’s Restaurant along the river.

Ultimately, Cammy says their goal is to raise $5 million for no-kill animal shelters, get 10,000 animals adopted and recruit 10,000 volunteers for shelters.

“The most important thing is that people donate directly to shelters and rescues because that is what Ollie is all about is helping animals,” Kruer said.

The hope is they will arrive in Cincinnati on Friday afternoon.

Kruer and Hummel say they have plans to do another trip next year, maybe this time a little closer to home.

If you are wanting to keep up with their travels, or if you would like to make a donation to help raise money and get animals adopted, you can click this link.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.