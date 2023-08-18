First Warning Forecast | The heat returns...

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A large ridge of high pressure is currently sitting over the central lowlands and low plains. What does this mean? Big time heat. Luckily for us, much of the region continues to be on the periphery of this high pressure done, so excessive heat isn’t going to necessarily be the case - at least just yet. An area of high pressure at the surface sitting up to our north, bringing about some northeasterly winds in the lower levels of the atmosphere will also help tame the head a bit as well initially.

However, things will look to change rather quickly, as this area of high pressure begins to push eastward, allowing for some southerly winds to be driven toward the middle and latter portions of the week. This will work to push the excessively hot temperatures sitting over central portions of the U.S. closer to the area by Wednesday and into Thursday. On top of this, the southerly flow will look to push up some Gulf moisture, bringing about some potential thunderstorm chances for the day on Thursday, especially in the evening.

As a new disturbance looks to push on through, an area of low pressure will develop over the upper Midwest, sagging to the south and east for the day on Friday, and providing sufficient lift for the development of some showers and storms Friday evening and overnight. This will push a cold front through for the overnight hours of Friday, allowing for temps to begin to fall for the day on Saturday and Sunday, allowing for better weather to push on in for the weekend.

The hottest days of this week will look to likely be on Thursday and Friday, prior to the passage of the cold front on Friday evening. As far as the heat warranting alert days? That has yet to be determined.

