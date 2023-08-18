Herbert Hoover High School celebrates first day of school in new building

Elkview, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It has been seven years since devastating flooding gutted the old Herbert Hoover High School building.

The new, permanent building opened its doors on Friday, August 18.

“Everything that happened in the last seven years as we have moved forward, has lead to this day, and this is a day of celebration,” said assistant principal Jason Cantrell.

The staff is also grateful for the helping hands that guided the school through dark times.

“I can’t even begin to say all the people that have helped us and when you get in a tough situation and you need help from other people but you try and stand on your own and that is what we have tried to do,” said principal Michael Kelley.

Those with the school, remembering to take some time to reflect, on the work it has taken to get to this point.

“I sent a message to the teachers this morning, just saying you know there is a lot going on but be sure to take a few moments to savor it and I think that’s what everybody is going to do today,” said Cantrell.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.