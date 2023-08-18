Herd blanks Colonials

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall men’s soccer team scored early and tacked on a few more goals to beat Robert Morris Thursday night in their final exhibition match of the month. The 11th ranked Herd has their regular season opener on August 24th against Oakland while the Marshall and Ohio women’s programs won their first match of the year as well.

Here are the highlights from the Herd and Robert Morris game.

