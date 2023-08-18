Man wanted for incident at Huntington gas station

Man wanted in gas station incident
Man wanted in gas station incident(Huntington Police)
By Martina Bills
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are asking for your help to find a man wanted after an incident at a gas station.

Officers were called to the Speedway at the corner of 8th Street and 9th Avenue on Saturday, August 12 around 6 a.m.

Police say a man came into the store and showed the clerk a gun. That man then racked the slide of the gun backward and threatened the store clerk, according to police.

Police say the man then left the store and got into a dark gray car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Huntington Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 304-696-4470, ext. 1083.

You can also call the anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

