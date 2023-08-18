Area McDonald’s to be torn down and rebuilt

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Whether you have a hankering for a McFlurry or your child loves to burn energy in the PlayPlace, the McDonald’s off the 29th Street Exit in Cabell County is a go-to spot for many.

However, soon, that original McDonald’s won’t be there anymore.

“The store will be completely torn down, and we will rebuild a more modern, more up-to-date McDonald’s to serve our customers,” Becki Carpenter said.

Carpenter is a local store marketing director for McDonald’s and she says demolition is on track to start next week, with a brand new McDonald’s on the horizon to be built in the same spot.

She says the location will close at 7 a.m. Sunday.

If all goes according to plan, the new McDonald’s is set to open in November. They’re also going to be hiring, so keep a lookout for when applications open.

