Nearly perfect weekend forecast

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The next to last weekend of August is upon us and with it comes the welcomed headline of a “weekend wow”! That comes thanks to a dry air flow from the middle of the continent that is both moisture starved and warm. Weekend events like fairs (Fairlea, Louisville, Pomeroy and Coalton) look to bask in the sunshine by day and starshine by night. For West Virginia Hillbilly Days in Lincoln County and Summerfest on the Indian Mound in South Charleston slap on an SPF 30 sunblock for Saturday daytime events ( car show in South Charleston, Drag Races in Hamlin). Highs will make the mid 80s.

By Sunday events tone down but the air is heating up toward 90 degrees under the summer sun. then next week a long heat wave will invade and with it should come the longest and most oppressive stretch all summer long. Any and all days will hit the mid 90s downtown, while airport temperatures shave a few degrees off the high due to a higher elevation.

The next chance of rain is not showing up on our weather charts, but given it will be so hot next week, a surprise thunderstorm with a downpour cannot be ruled out.

So enjoy the weekend as the Boyd Fair kicks in and the Meigs Fair ends with Saturday night fireworks.

