New police chief makes history

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The town of Chesapeake in West Virginia has a new police chief who’s making history.

Robert Brown was sworn in Thursday as the first Black police chief of Chesapeake.

The swearing-in ceremony took place Thursday evening at Chesapeake Town Hall.

Before his new role, Chief Brown worked with the Charleston Police Department.

“It’s an honor to serve the people and protect the citizens of West Virginia and the community of Chesapeake,” Brown said.

Chesapeake Mayor Melissa Hill said, “He’s already been out cruising around. His windows are down. He’s waving, they’re waving. They’re excited that they are gonna to get to know the police chief, and so it is a win-win for all of us.”

The city also swore in their new city attorney on Thursday evening.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.