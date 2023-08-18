One taken to hospital in stabbing
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man is in the hospital after being stabbed by a woman early Friday morning.
That’s according to Metro 911 dispatchers.
Dispatchers say they got a call for the stabbing just before 4:40 a.m. on the 1500 block of Lewis St. in Charleston.
As of 5 a.m., police and EMS were still on scene.
Medics were working to help the male victim at the scene before taking him to the hospital.
Dispatchers say police do have a suspect, a woman.
Police are searching for her at this time.
This is a developing story.
Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest details.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.