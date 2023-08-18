One taken to hospital in stabbing

Dispatchers say a man was stabbed early Friday morning.
By Shannon Litton
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man is in the hospital after being stabbed by a woman early Friday morning.

That’s according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers say they got a call for the stabbing just before 4:40 a.m. on the 1500 block of Lewis St. in Charleston.

As of 5 a.m., police and EMS were still on scene.

Medics were working to help the male victim at the scene before taking him to the hospital.

Dispatchers say police do have a suspect, a woman.

Police are searching for her at this time.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest details.

