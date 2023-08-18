Sneak Peek Weekend for the Zoology Zone & Science Center

By Summer Jewell
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Reptile House & Rescue in the Huntington Mall has been teaching kids about science by giving them an up close look at the animals they’re learning about. Now - The Reptile House is expanding with the Zoology Zone & Science Center at Valley Park in Hurricane.

Andy McKee, owner of the Zoology Zone & Science Center, stopped by First Look at Four to tell us about Sneak Peek Weekend - and he brought along some of the animals you can see there.

You can learn more about the Zoology Zone & Science Center here.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Putnam County 911 dispatchers say the crash was reported just before 6:15 a.m. Thursday.
Emergency crews at scene of 2-vehicle crash
Officers say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Name released of fatal crash victim
The Ohio Highway Patrol says the death happened last after a fight developed between two inmates.
Inmate suspect in death of fellow inmate
The slow and middle lanes are closed after a crash on I-64 East near Institute Thursday morning.
Crash on I-64EB slows traffic in Institute
One dead in crash; part of roadway closed
One dead in crash

Latest News

Helpful Tip Of The Week with Kenny Queen’s Ace Hardware
Helpful Tip Of The Week with Kenny Queen’s Ace Hardware
Frequently asked questions about filler treatments | Living Well Aesthetics
Frequently asked questions about filler treatments | Living Well Aesthetics
Herbert Hoover High School
Herbert Hoover High School celebrates first day of school in new building
Billy Ray Cyrus gives special message to Russell Red Devils ahead of football game
Billy Ray Cyrus gives special message to Russell Red Devils ahead of football game