Sneak Peek Weekend for the Zoology Zone & Science Center

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Reptile House & Rescue in the Huntington Mall has been teaching kids about science by giving them an up close look at the animals they’re learning about. Now - The Reptile House is expanding with the Zoology Zone & Science Center at Valley Park in Hurricane.

Andy McKee, owner of the Zoology Zone & Science Center, stopped by First Look at Four to tell us about Sneak Peek Weekend - and he brought along some of the animals you can see there.

You can learn more about the Zoology Zone & Science Center here.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.