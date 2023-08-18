‘This is where Elk River kids will go to school for the next 100 years’: Herbert Hoover Principal walks through new building

After the devastating flooding of 2016 destroyed their school, the Herbert Hoover Huskies are ready to celebrate a new home.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Walking through the new 180,000 square foot Herbert Hoover High School building, Principal Michael Kelley said it’s astounding to know how far the community’s come since 2016 flooding washed out the old building, leaving the Huskies without a school of their own.

“I don’t even know if I have gotten to the point yet where I’m going to be able to wrap my head around it,” he said Thursday.

“We’ve been paddling really hard since 2016, trying to get up and running after the flood.”

Friday’s first day of school will serve as more of a homecoming for students staff and the community -- with the new school modernizing learning spaces with wings for academics arts and athletics -- highlighting achievements in every area of student life.

“I believe our whole community is excited about the opportunities that are going to be here for our children. Our families and children have stuck with us all the way since the flood,” he said. “We have continued to achieve at a level higher in every aspect of academics and extracurriculars.”

While it will take some time before all the construction is finished, Kelley said it’s the community that will make the school feel complete.

“My favorite part of this building is the people that are going to be in it. It’s the students, it’s the staff, but when they have the teachers interacting with the students -- some spaces when you start to think about how they’ll be used, it’s exciting and I just hope,” he said. “Our students, our staff, and our community have gotten very good at adapting over the last seven years. and so we’ll adapt to this, and we’ll have this thing perfect in due time. I know, the kids will appreciate this building, and this is where Elk River kids will go to school for the next 100 years.”

