Trick-or-treat night set for one county

Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic
(MGN via Pexels)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With only 75 days until Halloween, the Kanawha County Commission decided Thursday on a date for trick-or-treat night.

Believe it or not, this year’s trick-or-treat date falls on Oct. 31.

Halloween this year falls on a Tuesday.

Commissioners voted unanimously to set the date.

Trick-or-treaters can go door-to-door this year from 6 to 8 p.m.

OHIO HS FOOTBALL