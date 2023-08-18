Trick-or-treat night set for one county
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With only 75 days until Halloween, the Kanawha County Commission decided Thursday on a date for trick-or-treat night.
Believe it or not, this year’s trick-or-treat date falls on Oct. 31.
Halloween this year falls on a Tuesday.
Commissioners voted unanimously to set the date.
Trick-or-treaters can go door-to-door this year from 6 to 8 p.m.
