Trick-or-treat night set for one county

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With only 75 days until Halloween, the Kanawha County Commission decided Thursday on a date for trick-or-treat night.

Believe it or not, this year’s trick-or-treat date falls on Oct. 31.

Halloween this year falls on a Tuesday.

Commissioners voted unanimously to set the date.

Trick-or-treaters can go door-to-door this year from 6 to 8 p.m.

