Two arrested in drug investigation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are crediting anonymous tips to the departments tip line leading to two people being charged in a drug investigation.

A search warrant was executed at a home in the 2100 block of Donald Avenue in Huntington early Friday morning.

Huntington Police said Stephen Jackson, also known as “Stacks,” is charged with felony distribution of a controlled substance for suspected fentanyl. Officers also charged Jackson with being a felon with a gun and obstruction of justice.

A woman who was in the home was charged with maintaining a dwelling for the use of drugs, which is a misdemeanor.

Both suspects are in the Western Regional Jail.

Anyone wanting to place an anonymous tip for crime in Huntington can call the tip line at 304-696-4444.

