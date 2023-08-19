Amazing weather this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday’s crisp start to the day is a reminder that fall is not too far away. But, before the cooler temperatures are here for good, another heat wave is in store for the week ahead. Now, the weekend weather is looking quite nice with sunshine, seasonably warm temperatures, and low humidity. However, the heat and humidity build starting on Monday and last through the entire work week. How hot temperatures get depends on cloud cover and if storms can get close by towards the end of the week, but as of now, it is looking like the hottest stretch of the summer thus far.

Saturday morning starts cool and calm with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Patchy fog is being seen in river valleys.

Expect a full day of sunshine, albeit with a hazy sky, as another round of wildfire smoke from Canada invades the upper levels of the atmosphere. Fortunately, this smoke will stay in the upper levels and not impact air quality. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s in the afternoon with low humidity and a light wind.

Despite the haze, Saturday evening remains relatively cloud-free and comfortable as temperatures fall to the mid 60s by midnight.

Saturday night stays quiet as low temperatures fall to the mid to upper 50s. Patchy fog is expected again.

Sunday sees more hazy sunshine as high temperatures push towards 90 degrees. Despite the warmer afternoon, humidity stays low.

The week ahead will be characterized by hotter temperatures and increased humidity with little to no opportunity for precipitation. Some showers and thunderstorms may get close by to the region Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, but widespread rain is unlikely at this time. High temperatures rise to the low to mid 90s Monday through Friday under a mostly sunny sky each day.

