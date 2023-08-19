Appalachian Regional Healthcare Classified Worker of the Year named

Robert "Bo" Scott has been named Classified Worker of the Year. (Floyd County Schools)

Floyd County, KY. (WSAZ) - Robert “Bo” Scott, a dedicated custodian with a 20-year tenure at Floyd County Schools, has been honored as the Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) Classified Worker of the Year.

The prestigious award was presented by members of the Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center at the Opening Day Celebration at the Mountain Arts Center. The recognition highlights Scott’s contributions to the educational community and his commitment to Floyd County students and staff.

A custodian with a dedication to his craft, Bo Scott’s attention to detail and hard work has made a lasting impact on Floyd County Schools.

Outside of his custodial responsibilities, he finds solace in pursuing his passion for dirt track racing and collecting sports memorabilia and racecar-related artifacts.

Expressing his genuine surprise at receiving the award, Scott humbly shared, “I was very, very surprised. I know many people who are deserving. I really appreciate everyone who aided in me receiving this award. I didn’t think I made that much impact on people. I just try to be me.”

Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd praised Scott’s dedication, saying, “Bo Scott’s commitment to his work and the atmosphere he helps create in our schools truly embodies the spirit of excellence we strive for in our educational community. His efforts go beyond maintaining the physical environment; they contribute to the positive and nurturing educational environment we aim to provide to all our students.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.