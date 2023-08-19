Appalachian Regional Healthcare Classified Worker of the Year named

By Makenna Leisifer
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Robert "Bo" Scott has been named Classified Worker of the Year.
Robert "Bo" Scott has been named Classified Worker of the Year.(Floyd County Schools)

Floyd County, KY. (WSAZ) - Robert “Bo” Scott, a dedicated custodian with a 20-year tenure at Floyd County Schools, has been honored as the Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) Classified Worker of the Year.

The prestigious award was presented by members of the Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center at the Opening Day Celebration at the Mountain Arts Center. The recognition highlights Scott’s contributions to the educational community and his commitment to Floyd County students and staff.

A custodian with a dedication to his craft, Bo Scott’s attention to detail and hard work has made a lasting impact on Floyd County Schools.

Outside of his custodial responsibilities, he finds solace in pursuing his passion for dirt track racing and collecting sports memorabilia and racecar-related artifacts.

Expressing his genuine surprise at receiving the award, Scott humbly shared, “I was very, very surprised. I know many people who are deserving. I really appreciate everyone who aided in me receiving this award. I didn’t think I made that much impact on people. I just try to be me.”

Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd praised Scott’s dedication, saying, “Bo Scott’s commitment to his work and the atmosphere he helps create in our schools truly embodies the spirit of excellence we strive for in our educational community. His efforts go beyond maintaining the physical environment; they contribute to the positive and nurturing educational environment we aim to provide to all our students.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's to be torn down and rebuilt in Cabell County
Area McDonald’s to be torn down and rebuilt
Dispatchers say a man was stabbed early Friday morning.
One taken to hospital in stabbing
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Russell High School
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Russell High School
Former Charleston Chief of Police, Tyke Hunt
Charleston Police chief resigns; interim chief named
39 sex offenders arrested amid Operation Blue and Gold Shield
39 sex offenders arrested amid Operation Blue and Gold Shield

Latest News

Floyd County Schools participate in AED and Cardiac emergency drills.
Floyd County School District conducts AED drills to prepare for cardiac emergencies
Fishing Forecast | Saturday 19, 2023
Fishing forecast | August 19, 2023
Fishing Forecast | Saturday 19, 2023
Fishing Forecast | August 19, 2023
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Aug 19
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Aug 19