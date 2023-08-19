Community gathers for annual event to raise money for people in need

The 11th annual Alleyway benefit gospel concert, car show and auction took place Saturday at...
The 11th annual Alleyway benefit gospel concert, car show and auction took place Saturday at the Warfield community park in Martin County(Nic Martindale)
By Nic Martindale
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The annual Alleyway benefit gospel concert, car show and auction took place Saturday at the Warfield Community Park in Martin County.

Rick Alley, who started the event 11 years ago, said he did not do it for publicity, but to make a difference in someone’s life.

The event featured something for everyone. Those who attended had the chance to buy a raffle ticket for a Blackstone grill with proceeds going to help those in need in the community.

“There are great people who help come out and support this, every year the singers come out from far and wide and the best thing about it that they do not ask for one dime, and they come become they love what I am doing,” Rick Alley said.

Alley also says he does this for the people and never expects anything in return.

He says if he is able to impact just one life, then it was all worth it.

Alley plans to host the event again next year.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's to be torn down and rebuilt in Cabell County
Area McDonald’s to be torn down and rebuilt
Dispatchers say a man was stabbed early Friday morning.
One taken to hospital in stabbing
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Russell High School
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Russell High School
Former Charleston Chief of Police, Tyke Hunt
Charleston Police chief resigns; interim chief named
39 sex offenders arrested amid Operation Blue and Gold Shield
39 sex offenders arrested amid Operation Blue and Gold Shield

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - Aug 19
Andy's Saturday Evening Forecast - Aug 19
Ella Kristina Watkins has been named the ARH Teacher of the Year.
Appalachian Regional Healthcare Teacher of the Year named
Robert "Bo" Scott has been named Classified Worker of the Year.
Appalachian Regional Healthcare Classified Worker of the Year named
Floyd County Schools participate in AED and Cardiac emergency drills.
Floyd County School District conducts AED drills to prepare for cardiac emergencies