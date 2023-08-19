Decent weather to finish weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The pleasant weather of Saturday carries on over into Sunday. Yes, temperatures will be hotter Sunday afternoon, but the humidity stays low. This changes on Monday when humidity increases and daytime temperatures get even hotter. It is part of an extended hot stretch that lasts through the entire work and school week. Showers and storms may get close by on Wednesday and Thursday, but most areas look to stay dry until the upcoming weekend when the heat ridge finally breaks down.

Despite the haze, Saturday evening remains relatively cloud-free and comfortable as temperatures fall to the mid 60s by midnight.

Saturday night stays quiet as low temperatures fall to the mid to upper 50s. Patchy fog is expected again.

Sunday sees more hazy sunshine as high temperatures push towards 90 degrees. Even though the afternoon is hot, humidity stays low.

The week ahead will be characterized by hotter temperatures and increased humidity with little to no opportunity for precipitation. Some showers and thunderstorms may get close by to the region Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, but widespread rain is unlikely at this time. High temperatures rise to the low to mid 90s Monday through Friday under a mostly sunny sky each day.

Friday night into Saturday offers a slightly better chance at showers and thunderstorms invading the region as the heat ridge finally breaks down. High temperatures should come up just shy of the 90-degree mark Saturday afternoon.

