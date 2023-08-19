East Jessamine High School honors player killed in accident during first football game of the season

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s finally that time of year again.

“It’s exciting. The first game. We’ve had it on the calendar for a while.”

The bleachers are filled with fans, the cheerleaders have taken their places on the field, and the East Jessamine High School Football team is ready to see what the night holds.

“It’s this butterfly feeling in your stomach. You’ve worked since last December. Whenever you put the pads up, you don’t stop thinking about it. Football is one of those things you do all year round. You don’t do football, you live football,” said Coach Mike Bowlin.

Six practices a week, countless hours of preparation, it’s all brought them to this night.

“It’s a lot of emotions coming at you at once. With expectations of what’s this season going to be like. First games can be one of the most emotional things you ever go through in your entire life.”

And now, at the start of this season, the team is missing one of their own.

“We lost Joseph Seagraves last weekend. It was an unspeakable tragedy. Something you never want to go through.”

At 15-years-old, Joseph died from a fall in Carter County. His family would normally cheer him from the stands, instead, they’ll insist the team plays, even without him.

“The family was very adamant that we keep pushing on. You know, Joseph was a tough kid. There’s this Seagraves Strong attitude we’ve adopted this week. He would have wanted us to push on.”

Which is what the team will do. But they’re making sure Joseph is with them still, through every play.

“We’re going to honor him with his initials on the back of their helmets in a black sticker. Joseph was not a quitter he was a great kid. He gave it everything he had.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Seagraves’ family. You can find a link to it here.

