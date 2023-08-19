Hometown Hero | Pastor William Lipscomb

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Giving to others is engrained in Pastor William Lipscomb, our latest Hometown Hero.

His congregation at Restoration Praise Temple in Dunbar, including Elvina Walker, sings him praises.

“I watch him work tirelessly to bridge the gap between the community and the church,” Walker said. “He never tells anyone no.”

Lipscomb said, “My vision is where people come through those doors, that they are restored back to God, that they realize they have hope, that they realize God hasn’t given up on them, that they realize they can have the joy back, their peace back -- no matter what they’ve gone through, everything they’ve experienced.”

Lipscomb’s good deeds have a ripple effect, inspiring others to give back to their neighbors at West Virginia State University in Institute.

