Motorcyclist arrested after pursuit

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A motorcyclist faces charges after a law enforcement pursuit that went through parts of Gallia County on Friday evening, Sheriff Matt Champlin said.

Joseph W. Lewis, 37, of Bidwell, was operating the Yamaha motorcycle on state Route 160 in Vinton when deputies tried to pull him over for not having a valid registration plate.

According to the sheriff, Lewis took off, leading deputies through backroads in Huntington, Morgan and Addison townships. Investigators say Lewis also brandished a firearm during the chase.

The sheriff said Lewis laid his motorcycle in the roadway at the intersection of Nibert Road and Swisher Hill Road and ran. K-9 Officer Torm helped deputies catch Lewis, who was taken to the Gallia County Jail.

“Lewis is an adult parole violator at large who was listed to have violent tendencies and to be armed and dangerous,” the sheriff said in the release.

Lewis faces the following charges: parole violation, failure to comply with a police officer’s order, having weapons while under disability, and tampering with evidence.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.