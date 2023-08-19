Windows smashed at local library

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A library in Kanawha County was forced to close Friday after Dunbar Police said they believed a number of children caused damage to the windows.

Police said they’re still searching for those who smashed the windows.

For locals like Cricket Walker, she doesn’t understand why anyone would do this.

“It kind of just aggravates me,” she said.

Sarah Mitchell, assistant director of the Kanawha County Public Library, said despite the damage, they’re moving forward.

“Nothing was stolen in the library,” she said. “We will be reopening on Saturday. We hope to see our people out here and we’re working with Dunbar Police who are investigating the situation.”

Police said they believe there was no ulterior motive other than to break the windows, as no one went inside the library.

Another business in the area, Community Services Incorporated, also sustained damage.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.