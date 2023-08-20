Heat wave in progress

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sunday marked the first day of what will be an extended hot stretch through Friday. Temperatures are forecast to reach or exceed the 90-degree mark during this time period. But it is the added humidity, something that was still lacking on Sunday, that will make the afternoons feel even more uncomfortable. Showers and storms lurk close by from Wednesday through Friday, but it is not until the upcoming weekend when temperatures finally drop towards more tolerable levels.

Sunday evening stays clear and quiet as temperatures fall to the low 70s by midnight.

Expect a continued mostly clear sky Sunday night with patchy fog. Low temperatures drop to the mid 60s.

The work week ahead will be characterized by hot temperatures and increased humidity. Some showers and thunderstorms may get close by to the region Wednesday night, Thursday night, and on Friday, but widespread rain is unlikely at this time. High temperatures rise to the low to mid 90s Monday through Friday under a mostly sunny sky each day. “Feels like” temperatures may get close to 100 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

Friday night into Saturday offers a slightly better chance at showers and thunderstorms invading the region as the heat ridge finally breaks down. High temperatures stay in the mid 80s Saturday afternoon.

Sunday sees a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

