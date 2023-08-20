Herd visits the ‘75′

By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In between the end of fall camp and the start of the academic year was an emotional day for the Marshall football team. They traveled up 20th Street to the cemetery plot where the 75 persons are honored from the 1970 plane crash. Head coach Charles Huff addressed the team along with former coach Mark Gale and Marshall president Brad Smith.

Here’s more from Coach Huff on the relationship between the team and the town.

