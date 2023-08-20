Two people arrested after traffic pursuit

By Makenna Leisifer
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Two people arrested in a traffic pursuit.
Wayne County, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Saturday, August 19, 2023, at approximately 11:39 p.m., a Trooper from the Wayne Detachment attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of Paddle Creek Road and Robertson Branch Road, for an equipment violation.

A traffic stop was attempted, and the vehicle fled, leading to a vehicle pursuit.

After approximately half a mile, the vehicle stopped, and the driver surrendered. The driver, Christopher Fowler, 30, from Fort Gay, WV, was taken into custody without further incident, along with the passenger, identified as Amber Lemaster, 24, from Grayson, KY.

Christopher Fowler was charged with Fleeing in a Vehicle, Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm, Defective Equipment, Driving on a Suspended/ Revoked Driver’s License, No Insurance, and Expired Registration.

Amber Lemaster was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Both suspects were transported to the Western Regional Jail, pending arraignment. These charges will be adjudicated in Wayne County, WV.

