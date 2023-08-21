Boone Memorial Health to acquire Family Life Pharmacy assets

(Boone Memorial Health)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Boone Memorial Hospital, Inc. (dba Boone Memorial Health), Coal River Pharmacy, LLC, have announced an asset purchase agreement.

Under the agreement, Boone Memorial Health will acquire substantially all Family Life Pharmacy’s assets and the pharmacy building in Comfort, West Virginia.

Following the closing of the transaction, Family Life Pharmacy will reopen as BMH Comfort Pharmacy, and Boone Memorial Health will hire all current Family Life Pharmacy employees. The transaction represents an extension of services that Boone Memorial Health has been providing since July 2021 through the outpatient clinic it operates in Comfort.

“We are very grateful to the residents of Comfort and the surrounding areas for accepting BMH into their community since the opening of our BMH Comfort Clinic,” said Boone Memorial Health Chief Executive Officer Virgil Underwood. “This additional growth in Comfort underscores our commitment to improving health care access and advancing health equity by providing much-needed services, in-person, to residents of the Coalfields. Under Stephanie Massey’s leadership, we look forward to providing the same level of service and care that Family Life Pharmacy patients have come to expect.”

“Patients can rest assured that the same staff they have grown to know and trust will still be here to provide exceptional pharmacy care,” said Massey. “Combining our longstanding relationships and commitment to excellence with Boone Memorial Health’s existing retail pharmacy infrastructure and clinical expertise will serve to further enhance our patient experience.”

“For more than 15 years, Family Life Pharmacy has been a staple in Eastern Boone County,” said Boone Memorial Health Chief Operating Officer Angie Christian. “Their leadership team and employees share Boone Memorial Health’s values of compassion, accountability, respect, and excellence, and we are so excited to welcome them to the BMH Family.”

The transaction is expected to close August 18, 2023, with Family Life Pharmacy reopening as BMH Comfort Pharmacy on August 21, 2023, pending necessary approvals. The pharmacy will continue to operate during its regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and there will be no interruption to pharmacy or clinic services during the transition. The BMH Comfort Clinic is also open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people arrested in a traffic pursuit.
Two people arrested after traffic pursuit
Brad Paisley
Brad Paisley performs at Herbert Hoover High School
First case of West Nile virus reported in West Virginia
McDonald's to be torn down and rebuilt in Cabell County
Area McDonald’s to be torn down and rebuilt
Kentuckians are reminded to celebrate the end of summer safely.
Kentucky joins national effort to prevent impaired driving during Labor Day holiday

Latest News

Giovanni's Pizza of Catlettsburg on First Look at Four
Giovanni’s Pizza of Catlettsburg on First Look at Four
How to prepare for the fall allergy season
How to prepare for the fall allergy season
The crash happened near 23rd Street West along Adams Avenue in Huntington.
Portion of Adams Avenue closed after crash
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management