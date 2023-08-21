Boone Memorial Health to acquire Family Life Pharmacy assets

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Boone Memorial Hospital, Inc. (dba Boone Memorial Health), Coal River Pharmacy, LLC, have announced an asset purchase agreement.

Under the agreement, Boone Memorial Health will acquire substantially all Family Life Pharmacy’s assets and the pharmacy building in Comfort, West Virginia.

Following the closing of the transaction, Family Life Pharmacy will reopen as BMH Comfort Pharmacy, and Boone Memorial Health will hire all current Family Life Pharmacy employees. The transaction represents an extension of services that Boone Memorial Health has been providing since July 2021 through the outpatient clinic it operates in Comfort.

“We are very grateful to the residents of Comfort and the surrounding areas for accepting BMH into their community since the opening of our BMH Comfort Clinic,” said Boone Memorial Health Chief Executive Officer Virgil Underwood. “This additional growth in Comfort underscores our commitment to improving health care access and advancing health equity by providing much-needed services, in-person, to residents of the Coalfields. Under Stephanie Massey’s leadership, we look forward to providing the same level of service and care that Family Life Pharmacy patients have come to expect.”

“Patients can rest assured that the same staff they have grown to know and trust will still be here to provide exceptional pharmacy care,” said Massey. “Combining our longstanding relationships and commitment to excellence with Boone Memorial Health’s existing retail pharmacy infrastructure and clinical expertise will serve to further enhance our patient experience.”

“For more than 15 years, Family Life Pharmacy has been a staple in Eastern Boone County,” said Boone Memorial Health Chief Operating Officer Angie Christian. “Their leadership team and employees share Boone Memorial Health’s values of compassion, accountability, respect, and excellence, and we are so excited to welcome them to the BMH Family.”

The transaction is expected to close August 18, 2023, with Family Life Pharmacy reopening as BMH Comfort Pharmacy on August 21, 2023, pending necessary approvals. The pharmacy will continue to operate during its regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and there will be no interruption to pharmacy or clinic services during the transition. The BMH Comfort Clinic is also open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

