Child rescued after car crashes into pole at Ky. Walmart, parents found passed out: arrest citation

William Gross and Megan Sanders.
William Gross and Megan Sanders.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A mother and father are facing charges after police say they were found passed out in a Kentucky Walmart parking lot while a child was in the backseat of their car on a summer day.

It happened Friday afternoon in the parking lot of Walmart in Berea.

According to the arrest citation, police were called after a vehicle pulled into a parking spot, hit a pole and then reversed. A witness told police a small child was in the car, and the man and woman people in the car passed out while the car was still in reverse.

The citation says responding officers found 32-year-old William Gross and 27-year-old Megan Sanders unresponsive.

Police say it was 81 degrees at the time of the call, and the couple’s 3-year-old son was in the backseat with the windows rolled up about halfway. The child’s face was described as “blood red.”

Police say the child was removed from the vehicle and put in a car with an air conditioner.

After several attempts, officers were able to wake up Sanders. Officers had to get Gross out of the car and use Narcan on him. Both admitted to officers that they had used heroin, according to their arrest citations.

Gross and Sanders are both facing charges of wanton endangerment, criminal abuse and endangering the welfare of a minor.

