Giovanni’s Pizza of Catlettsburg on First Look at Four

By Summer Jewell
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Jeremy Wright and Scott Ball, the owners of Giovanni’s Pizza of Catlettsburg, stop by First Look at Four to tell us what’s new for their location.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people arrested in a traffic pursuit.
Two people arrested after traffic pursuit
Brad Paisley
Brad Paisley performs at Herbert Hoover High School
First case of West Nile virus reported in West Virginia
McDonald's to be torn down and rebuilt in Cabell County
Area McDonald’s to be torn down and rebuilt
Kentuckians are reminded to celebrate the end of summer safely.
Kentucky joins national effort to prevent impaired driving during Labor Day holiday

Latest News

How to prepare for the fall allergy season
How to prepare for the fall allergy season
The crash happened near 23rd Street West along Adams Avenue in Huntington.
Portion of Adams Avenue closed after crash
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, August 21st, 2023.
First Warning Forecast