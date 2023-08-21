Greenup County and Russell postpone football game to Saturday due to heat

Greenup County vs. Russell football game postponed to Saturday at 7:30pm
By Joseph Payton
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP, Ky. (WSAZ) - Not even 24 hours after the Greenup County Musketeers played their season opener against the Coal Grove Hornets, school administrators had their eyes on the week-two matchup against Russell.

“My athletic trainer came to me and said, ‘Have you seen the weather for the week?’ I said that I hadn’t. She said it’s supposed to feel like over 100 degrees and that we might want to start thinking of options for our home games,” said Greenup County Athletic Director Chelsea Delong.

The Musketeers were scheduled to play Russell at home at 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 25. Temperatures forecasted in the upper 90s for Friday evening were of great concern, so Delong started speaking with administrators and coaches at both schools. Delong says she came to an agreement with Russell Head Football Coach TJ Maynard that the game would be moved to 7:30 p.m. Saturday when the temperature is supposed to be much cooler.

“What we have to do is in the best interest of the kids and their safety. It was a no-brainer,” Delong said. “It’s not worth it. If a kid is in danger, then we’re not doing our jobs. But also with it being on a Saturday, I think we can all get something out of it rather than on Friday night. Saturdays are a big day for football, so having high school football on a Saturday doesn’t seem like a bad idea.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people arrested in a traffic pursuit.
Two people arrested after traffic pursuit
First case of West Nile virus reported in West Virginia
Brad Paisley
Brad Paisley performs at Herbert Hoover High School
The crash happened near 23rd Street West along Adams Avenue in Huntington.
Adams Avenue reopens after crash
McDonald's to be torn down and rebuilt in Cabell County
Area McDonald’s to be torn down and rebuilt

Latest News

Greenup County vs. Russell football game postponed to Saturday at 7:30pm
Greenup County vs. Russell football game postponed to Saturday at 7:30pm
Students attend first day of classes at Marshall University
Students attend first day of classes at Marshall University
William Gross and Megan Sanders.
Child rescued after car crashes into pole at Ky. Walmart, parents found passed out: arrest citation
Students attend first day of classes at Marshall University
Students attend first day of classes at Marshall University