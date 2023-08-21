Greenup County and Russell postpone football game to Saturday due to heat

GREENUP, Ky. (WSAZ) - Not even 24 hours after the Greenup County Musketeers played their season opener against the Coal Grove Hornets, school administrators had their eyes on the week-two matchup against Russell.

“My athletic trainer came to me and said, ‘Have you seen the weather for the week?’ I said that I hadn’t. She said it’s supposed to feel like over 100 degrees and that we might want to start thinking of options for our home games,” said Greenup County Athletic Director Chelsea Delong.

The Musketeers were scheduled to play Russell at home at 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 25. Temperatures forecasted in the upper 90s for Friday evening were of great concern, so Delong started speaking with administrators and coaches at both schools. Delong says she came to an agreement with Russell Head Football Coach TJ Maynard that the game would be moved to 7:30 p.m. Saturday when the temperature is supposed to be much cooler.

“What we have to do is in the best interest of the kids and their safety. It was a no-brainer,” Delong said. “It’s not worth it. If a kid is in danger, then we’re not doing our jobs. But also with it being on a Saturday, I think we can all get something out of it rather than on Friday night. Saturdays are a big day for football, so having high school football on a Saturday doesn’t seem like a bad idea.”

