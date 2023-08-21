Man injured in stabbing incident

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man was left injured on Monday following a stabbing incident in the 5100 block of Crystal Drive in Cross Lanes.

The stabbing happened just before 6:00 a.m., the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Deputies arrived on scene to find a 30-year-old victim with a stab wound to his arm.

The injury is non-life-threatening; however, the man was transported to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment, deputies say.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim does not live on Crystal Drive. No word on what brought him to the area.

The victim told deputies he was walking along the roadway when he was attacked by another man.

Deputies request anyone with any information about this case or surveillance video from the area to please come forward and contact Deputy W.C. Hill at 304-357-0169. This incident is believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to the community, deputies say.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.