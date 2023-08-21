Newborn twins share birthday with parents

Jose Ervin III was born at 12:35 a.m. Friday, with his sister A-ria being born at 12:36 a.m.
By Alec Sapolin, Sia Nyorkor and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - What are the odds?

A newly expanded family from northeast Ohio will be able to remember everyone’s birthdays for the perfect reason: They’re all on the same day!

“Aug. 18, we all got the same birthday,” said Jose Ervin, Jr.

Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Ervin Jr. says his fiancé, Scierra Blair, was originally due at the end of the month.

Ervin Jr. said his phone started ringing on Thursday, and he was told his fiancé was in labor.

“They were going to bring them in on Aug. 17, so we said, ‘Let’s just wait until midnight,’” Ervin Jr. said.

Jose Ervin III was born at 12:35 a.m., with his sister A-ria being born at 12:36 a.m., both weighing in just over 5 pounds at Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital.

The proud father said the fraternal twins are healthy and doing well, with mom, dad and the Cleveland Clinic staff providing them with excellent care.

Fraternal twins Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Ervin, Jr. and Scierra Blair.(Hillcrest Hospital)

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

