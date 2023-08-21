Portion of Adams Avenue closed after crash

The crash happened near 23rd Street West along Adams Avenue in Huntington.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident on Monday morning along Adams Avenue in Huntington.

The crash happened near 23rd Street West close to Tireland.

No word on if anyone was injured in the two vehicle crash.

The impact of the collision did send one vehicle into a utility pole.

The portion of Adams Avenue near 23rd Street West has been blocked off by first responders.

The crash happened near 23rd Street West in front of Tireland.
WSAZ has a crew at the scene and will update this story with the latest information.

