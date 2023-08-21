Queen of Clean | How to clean fabric shoes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

About this tip: How to clean and care for fabric shoes.

How to:

1. Lightly brush dirt and debris away using a light colored horsehair or soft nylon brush.

2. You can clean the shoes dry by rubbing with a Soot and Dirt Removal Sponge. It is like a big brick eraser that erases dirt from surfaces. Find it in large home centers in the with wall washing supplies.

3. Gently wipe with a damp cloth, preferably a lint-free a microfiber one.

4. Light dirt spots can be removed using club soda, seltzer water, or soda water and a toothbrush. DO NOT RUB TOO HARD.

5. Wipe to remove excess water using a microfiber cloth and air dry out of the sun.

Warnings & Cautions: Never over wet fabric shoes. Wring out cloth well. Do not rub too hard.

Linda Says: This works for any fabric shoe including dress shoes.

