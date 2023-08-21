‘Same Day Smile’ with Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery (MSOFS) is now offering same-day dental implants at its nine regional offices in West Virginia, Virginia, and Kentucky.
The 3-D printing “Same Day Smile” technology is the first of its kind in the region.
MSOFS expert staff is available at all nine offices for appointments five days a week for the patients’ convenience.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.